Four Persons & Thirty-Five Animals Die in Trucks Mishap

February 4, 2025
Three trucks loaded with both human beings , animals and assorted food items have reportedly involved in a head-on collusion on Monday, along Agaie-Lapai road in Niger state, claiming four lives and that of thirty- five cattle and goats.

A statement by the Director General of Niger State Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA Abdullahi Baba Arah, indicates that the tragic incident was attributed to wrong and dangerous overtaking by one of the trucks leading to casualties.

NSEMA desk officer in Agaie local government area and other volunteers partook in the rescue operations.

As at the time of filing this report, all the thirteen injured people involved in the accident are receiving treatment at the Agaie General Hospital.

