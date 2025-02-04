Health

First Lady Marks World Cancer Day

February 4, 2025
Every individual, regardless of their socio-economic status, deserves the opportunity to live a healthy life, free from the devastating impact of cancer

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu stated this in her message marking this year’s World Cancer Day.

She notes that cancer is a burden on millions of individuals and families around the globe, and as such demands a collective responsibility to combat, especially in Nigeria where it is a leading cause of death.

The First Lady however expresses hope that with determination and partnership, the narrative can change, and emphasizes the need to continue to unite and raise awareness about cancer, prioritize screening, early detection and equitable access to treatment for all.

The theme of the celebration , “United by Unique” , she notes, highlights the significance of adapting cancer treatments to cater to the unique needs of each individual.

She therefore urges all Nigerians to prioritize their health and support one another in the collective fight against this disease.

