Women Affairs Minister Congratulates Tems on Grammy Award

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, has congratulated Nigerian singer, Miss Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, on her historic win at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Tems, a talented and innovative artist, made Nigeria proud by winning the Grammy Award for Best African Music performance “Love me jeje” .

The minister through her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Jonathan Eze, commended Tems for her outstanding achievement, which according to her, is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and passion for music.

This win is not only a victory for Tems but also for Nigerian women and the music industry as a whole, the minister noted.

She added that Tems’ achievement is an inspiration to young women and girls in Nigeria, demonstrating that with perseverance and determination, they can achieve greatness and make a positive impact on the world.

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs wishes Tems continued success and congratulates her on this well-deserved recognition