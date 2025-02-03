Gunmen Attack Ebonyi Community, Set Houses Ablaze

Amagu Nkalaha community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has been attacked by yet to be identified gunmen which left 10 people dead and several houses worth millions of naria razed down.

Confirming the incident to NTA news, the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Command, CP Anthonia Uche-Anya, noted that although some cattles belonging to some herdsmen were attacked in that community on 22nd December 2024, the cause of the mayhem unleashed on the community and the perpetrators are yet to be ascertained. She said investigation is still ongoing to identify the perpetrators, contrary to speculation on the social media that the incident was a retaliatory attack by herders.

One of the stakeholders of Amegu Nkalaha community interviewed by newsmen, said the community had no hand in the attack on herders’ cattle and regretted that one of the stakeholders detained by law enforcement agents who was granted bail last week, was among those killed by the gunmen.

However, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has condemned the attack on the people of Amagu – Nkalaha community in Ishielu Local Government Area, describing it as worrisome.

” I am saddened to learn about the attack on the people of Nkalaha of Ishielu Local government areas which led to the death of innocent citizens of the State. The attack is a flagrant disregard to the sanctity of human life .

“The attack which is not the first in the area is worrisome and a source of concern to the government and people of the State. However, as a government who is determined to secure our people by protecting lives and property, we shall take decisive steps to unravel the circumstances behind the attack.”

The Governor appealed to indigens of the area to remain calm and avoid reprisal attack assuring that government will get to the root of the matter