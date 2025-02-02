Police Rescue 13 Trafficked, 3 Kidnapped Victims.

As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen national security and curb crimes and criminality, bringing it to the absolute minimal, the Nigeria Police Force’s intensified crackdown on various sorts of organized crimes has started yielding fruits.

A statement by ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI,

Force Public Relations Officer Abuja indicated one of such was the arrest of three suspected traffickers by police operatives attached to the Kaduna state command which apprehended Samson Peter, Haruna Duniya, and Abdulazaq Olawole. They were arrested while trafficking 13 victims to Oyo State in an unmarked vehicle. The victims were rescued, and the investigation has commenced. It said.

It adds “similarly, Police operatives of the Ogun State Command carried out a covert operation and located the den of kidnappers responsible for an earlier reported abduction of three persons. Upon sighting the operatives, the gang engaged the Police operatives in a gun duel. The confrontation led to the neutralization of 5 of the gang members and the successful rescue of the 3 kidnapped victims, with the recovery of some arms and ammunition of various calibres, 3 mobile phones and the cash sum of N5.2 million (Five million, two hundred thousand Naira only). Also recovered, were the vehicles of the kidnapped victims.”

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, commends the operatives for their exhibition of gallantry, dedication to duty and patriotism.

The IGP while encouraging all Police Officers to remain relentless towards the goal of achieving peace, assures members of the public that the Police Force remains committed to effectively combatting all security threats.