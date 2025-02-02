FG commiserates with Germany on former president’s demise

The Federal Government of Nigeria expresses its condolences to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Germany, particularly family, friends, and political associates following the death of former President Horst Köhler.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs describes the demise of Horst Köhler as a great loss, not only to Germany but globally, through his leadership qualities, vision, and dedication to international cooperation and development.

The late German leader, until his demise, had served as President from 2004 to 2010, as well as Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), where he demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fostering global economic stability, sustainable development, and multilateralism. Moreso, his contributions to strengthening Germany’s relations with Africa, including Nigeria, were particularly noteworthy, as he championed initiatives to promote peace, economic growth, and mutual understanding. His legacy of service, integrity, and dedication to the common good will continue to inspire future generations.

It expresses Nigeria’s solidarity and support, in honour of the memory of a distinguished statesman, whose life was devoted to the pursuit of a better future.