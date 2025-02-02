Empowering Nigerian Creatives: Federal Ministry of Art Calls for Applications For Residency Program

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, in collaboration with MADhouse by Tikera Africa, has called for applications for the ‘Re-imagining Hope Residency’.

This innovative program aims to bring together 20 exceptional creatives from across Nigeria for a 6-week residency program aimed at addressing societal challenges and inspiring cultural pride through artistic expression.

The residency, which will feature two streams in the first and second quarter of 2025, will provide a platform for visual artists to engage in structured mentorship, collaborative workshops, and open studio events.

Each participant will create unique artworks that integrate Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage with contemporary societal issues.

Applications are ongoing and Interested creatives can apply online.