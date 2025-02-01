Yobe Govt Takes Over as Chairman LCB Governors Forum

The Governors of Lake Chad Basin from, Nigeria, Niger Republic, Cameroon and Chad have unanimously elected Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni as Chairman of the Governors’ forum.

Governor Buni was elected at the end of the 5th Lake Chad Basin Governors’ forum meeting held in Maiduguri the Borno state capital.

The meeting hosted by the Yobe state Government was declared open by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

Governor Buni commended president Tinubu for providing leadership to the Country and Region at a very difficult time .

He appreciated his colleagues, the Governors of the Lake Chad Basin Region, delegates and all other stakeholders for attending and contributing to the success of the meeting.

Governor Buni who noted with satisfaction the three day engagement said justice was done to the Theme; “Rebuilding the Lake Chad Basin; Consolidating gains, commitment to Peace, Cross Border Cooperation, Security and Sustainable Development for a Resilient community.

The New Chairman, also thanked the outgoing Chairperson of the Forum, the Governor of Hadjer Lamis Province in Chad, Ildjima Abdrahman for quality leadership and promised to work closely with his colleagues in the region and all the development partners for the success of the forum and the general development of the region.