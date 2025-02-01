DiplomacyNews

Tinubu Receives Senegalese Envoy

February 1, 2025
0 49 Less than a minute

The government of Senegal is indicating interest to strengthen partnership with Nigeria for peace building in the west African sub-region.

Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Senegal, Mrs. Yassine Fall indicated the interest on a visit to president Bola Tinubu.

The special envoy was in the state house to deliver the message of the Senegalese president, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

After her meeting with President Tinubu, Mrs Fall also revealed to state house correspondents that her country is also interested in increasing the level of partnership with Nigeria.

February 1, 2025
0 49 Less than a minute

Related Articles

PRESIDENT TINUBU CONCLUDES VISIT TO TANZANIA, AFFIRMS NIGERIA’S COMMITMENT TO IMPROVED ELECTRICITY ACCESS

January 28, 2025

Sultan on New Moon of Sha’aban

January 28, 2025

Women Affairs Ministry, BoI Deepens Partnership on Implementation of Funds For Women

January 27, 2025

FCSC Recruitment Updates

January 27, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button