Tinubu Receives Senegalese Envoy

The government of Senegal is indicating interest to strengthen partnership with Nigeria for peace building in the west African sub-region.

Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Senegal, Mrs. Yassine Fall indicated the interest on a visit to president Bola Tinubu.

The special envoy was in the state house to deliver the message of the Senegalese president, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

After her meeting with President Tinubu, Mrs Fall also revealed to state house correspondents that her country is also interested in increasing the level of partnership with Nigeria.