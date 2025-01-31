Tinubu Appoints Abba Aliyu as REA Managing Director

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Abba Abubakar Aliyu as the substantive Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).



The appointment, effective from January 23, 2025, is for an initial term of four years.



Aliyu has been acting as the agency’s managing director since March 2024 until his appointment.



He has over 20 years of experience in energy and organisational development in the private and public sectors. He has played key leadership roles in the on-grid and off-grid power sectors, as well as the water resources and transportation sectors of Nigeria’s economy.



Previously, he was head of the Project Management Unit at the Nigeria Electrification Project; General Manager of Corporate Services, Projects, and Research, and Deputy General Manager at Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading PLC (NBET).



President Tinubu anticipates that Aliyu will leverage his extensive expertise to further the REA’s mission of providing rural communities with reliable electric power and contributing to the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda on sustainable energy and power.



Bayo Onanuga