NPF On Sowores Misleading Claims on IGP Egbetokuns Tenure

The Nigeria Police Force denies claim, alleging that the tenure of Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun is illegal.

In a statement, The police describes the assertions as baseless and misleading, aimed at eroding public trust in the force’s leadership. The statement adds that IGP Egbetokun’s appointment followed due process and remains legally valid.

Meanwhile, Nigeria Police urges the public to disregard Sowore’s claims, emphasizing that misinformation on such matters could undermine national security.