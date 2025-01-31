Health

Nigeria’s First Lady Launches ‘Free To Shine Tripple Elimination’ Campaign

January 31, 2025
0 13 Less than a minute

At a time when the fight against HIV/AID is said to be experiencing a downward swing in Africa, Nigeria is building a fresh coalition against the spread of the disease, particularly among women of reproductive age, with the maiden launch of the Free to Shine Tripple Elimination campaign by Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.

At the launch in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the First Lady says the goal of the campaign is to raise awareness, renew commitment, and take collective action against the scourge.

State House correspondent, Adeniyi Taiwo reports.

January 31, 2025
0 13 Less than a minute

Related Articles

criticism-state-house-medical-centre

House Committee Oversight to TETFUND

May 31, 2024

Ten Thousand People Benefit From Etsu Yahaya Abubakar Foundation Free Medical Outreach

May 22, 2024

First Ladies Of Africa Throw Full Weight Behind Accelerated Cancer Prevention And Treatment*

May 18, 2024

Zuma FM Radio Launches Health Care Plan for Rural Farmers

August 17, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button