Nigeria’s First Lady Launches ‘Free To Shine Tripple Elimination’ Campaign

At a time when the fight against HIV/AID is said to be experiencing a downward swing in Africa, Nigeria is building a fresh coalition against the spread of the disease, particularly among women of reproductive age, with the maiden launch of the Free to Shine Tripple Elimination campaign by Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.

At the launch in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the First Lady says the goal of the campaign is to raise awareness, renew commitment, and take collective action against the scourge.

State House correspondent, Adeniyi Taiwo reports.