News

JAMB Reschedules 2025 UTME Registration to February 3rd.

January 31, 2025
0 474 1 minute read

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a shift in the commencement date for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration. Originally it was scheduled to begin earlier date, the registration will now start on Monday, February 3, 2025.

According to a statement by JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the adjustment is necessary to allow the Board to implement key modifications to its registration process.

The decision follows the recent suspension of certain law programmes at selected universities, as communicated to JAMB by the Council for Legal Education. Additionally, the Board has identified some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres that gained approval through deceptive means, necessitating further scrutiny and disqualification of such centres.
JAMB acknowledges the potential inconvenience to the candidates and stakeholders. The Board assures the public that these measures are essential to maintaining transparency, fairness, and efficiency in the examination process.

Candidates and stakeholders are advised to take note of the new registration date and stay updated with official JAMB announcements for further details.

January 31, 2025
0 474 1 minute read

Related Articles

FCSC Recruitment Updates

January 27, 2025

Governor Ododo Restates Commitment to Welfare of Orphans, flags off GOOS-Care Initiative

January 26, 2025

HCSF @ UNDP Global Centre for Technology Singapore

January 26, 2025

Humanitarian Minister Mourns Victims of Enough Tanker Explosion

January 26, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button