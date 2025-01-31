JAMB Reschedules 2025 UTME Registration to February 3rd.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a shift in the commencement date for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration. Originally it was scheduled to begin earlier date, the registration will now start on Monday, February 3, 2025.

According to a statement by JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the adjustment is necessary to allow the Board to implement key modifications to its registration process.

The decision follows the recent suspension of certain law programmes at selected universities, as communicated to JAMB by the Council for Legal Education. Additionally, the Board has identified some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres that gained approval through deceptive means, necessitating further scrutiny and disqualification of such centres.

JAMB acknowledges the potential inconvenience to the candidates and stakeholders. The Board assures the public that these measures are essential to maintaining transparency, fairness, and efficiency in the examination process.

Candidates and stakeholders are advised to take note of the new registration date and stay updated with official JAMB announcements for further details.