Police Debunks Claims of Arrest Of Kano Anti-corruption Commission Chairman

The Nigeria Police Force has debunked claims of arrest made by Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, Chairman of the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Kano state.

In a statement, the Police clarified that Mr. Magaji was not arrested but was invited for questioning in relation to a petition lodged against him with the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit on January 17, 2025.

The Police described the claims of arrest as unfounded allegations and urged the public to disregard such misinformation.