News

Police Debunks Claims of Arrest Of Kano Anti-corruption Commission Chairman

January 29, 2025
0 12 Less than a minute

The Nigeria Police Force has debunked claims of arrest made by Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, Chairman of the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Kano state.

In a statement, the Police clarified that Mr. Magaji was not arrested but was invited for questioning in relation to a petition lodged against him with the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit on January 17, 2025.

The Police described the claims of arrest as unfounded allegations and urged the public to disregard such misinformation.

January 29, 2025
0 12 Less than a minute

Related Articles

HCSF @ UNDP Global Centre for Technology Singapore

January 26, 2025

Humanitarian Minister Mourns Victims of Enough Tanker Explosion

January 26, 2025

VP Attends Wedding in Maiduguri

January 25, 2025

Denmark Seeks Improved Relationship With Nigeria on Gender Equality, Empowerment

January 25, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button