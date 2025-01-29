News

Nigeria’s First Lady Inaugurates ICT Community Centre in Ilorin.

January 29, 2025
The desire of President Bola Tinubu to accelerate economic diversification through digitalization, as captured in his Renewed Hope Agenda, has gained better traction in North Central geopolitical zone with the inauguration of a Community ICT Center by Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, in Ilorin , the Kwara State Capital.

The inauguration of the centre, which kickstarts her three day working visit to the state marks another major leap in the ongoing collaboration between Renewed Hope Initiative and National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), which already saw the establishment of the first ICT Community Centre in Bauch state last year.

While performing the inauguration, the First Lady reiterates the commitment of the current administration to provide women invaluable opportunities for growth and empowerment by promoting digital literacy for national prosperity.

Equipped with state of the art digital equipment, the centre offers smart, interactive and personalized learning experience for citizens.

Two other ICT Community Centres in Benue and Oyo states are next in line for inauguration

January 29, 2025
