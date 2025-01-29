NASS Pledges To Engage President On Need To Conduct Population Census This Year

The leadership of the National Assembly has pledged to engage President Bola Tinubu on the need to conduct a national population census this year.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas stated this during a meeting with the management team of the National Population Commission in Abuja.

Speaker Abbas however expressed his support for an order by President Tinubu, that the National Population Commission should conduct a biometric census this year.

He told the NPC delegation that a national headcount is long overdue as it would establish the country’s numerical strength after almost two decades.

While acknowledging that the budget of the National Population Commission was inadequate to conduct a census, the Speaker said the Federal Government may consider other sources of funding including the Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Chairman of the Commission, Nasir Kwarra said plans for the biometric census include acquisition of technology, recruitment and training of officials as well as establishment of a situation room.