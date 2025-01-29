Kogi Government To Spend Over 4 Billion Naira On Malaria Prevention

The Kogi State Government is to spend over ₦4 Billion(Four Billion Naira) on malaria prevention across its healthcare system in the state.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo made this known at the launch of a malaria prevention campaign to combat the prevalence of the disease with the distribution of free drugs and test-kits across healthcare facilities in the state.

Speaking at the Government House in Lokoja on Tuesday, Governor Ododo announced that the distribution of anti-malaria drugs, rapid diagnostic test kits, and over 3 million insecticide-treated nets to healthcare facilities is in line with the commitment of his administration to promote healthy living and the wellbeing of the people of the state.

He emphasized that malaria affects everyone and called for collective efforts to eradicate the disease, which he noted continues to claim the lives of thousands of people in Nigeria.

Governor Ododo also highlighted alarming statistics from the 2024 World Malaria Report, which revealed that “Africa accounted for 94% of global malaria cases in 2023, with Nigeria contributing 30% of the 5,970 deaths recorded.

He further noted Kogi State’s malaria prevalence of 16% exceeds the national target of less than 10%, necessitating urgent intervention by all stakeholders.

The governor stressed the importance of ensuring that these supplies get to communities and people for which they are meant to improve health outcomes, noting that the items are not for sale and anyone found guilty of diverting them will be held accountable.

According to the Governor, the intervention, supported by the Islamic Development Bank, includes over 10,000 cartons of anti-malaria drugs and test kits containing more than 1 million doses for children and nearly 2 million doses for adults, adding that the supplies will be distributed to 536 government health facilities across the state, including primary healthcare centers, general hospitals, and teaching hospitals.

Governor Ododo commended healthcare workers in the state for their efforts in improving healthcare outcomes in rural areas, describing them as soldiers battling diseases on the frontlines.

He urged traditional rulers, NGOs, religious leaders, and other stakeholders to join hands with the government in ensuring the success of the initiative.

The Governor further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the health sector as a critical pillar of the development agenda of the Kogi state government under his leadership.

He expressed confidence that the initiative, alongside federal government healthcare reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would significantly reduce malaria prevalence and improve the quality of lives of the people of Kogi State.

Earlier, the commissioner for Health, Dr. Abdulazeez Adams emphasized the importance of the malaria prevention programme which he said is to ensure that every household has access to malaria test kits, drugs, insecticide-treated nets, and other preventive measures.

He noted that the intervention is free and focuses on community engagement, describing it as a comprehensive strategy to combat malaria effectively across Kogi State.

Ismaila Isah

Special Adviser on Media to the Governor