Integrate Human Trafficking Awareness, Migration Literacy To Academic Curricula, says Women Affairs Minister

Minister of Women Affairs, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman- Ibrahim, has called on universities and higher institutions to integrate human trafficking awareness and migration literacy into their curricula as a tool of breaking the cycle of trafficking and illegal migration.

Speaking as Special Guest Speaker at the 2025 annual academic summit at the University of Abuja on Wednesday, the minister reiterated that education remains the most powerful tool in equipping young girls with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to make informed choices about their future.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the minister on Media and Publicity, Mr Jonathan Eze, the minister noted that quality and functional university education must go beyond theory and be practical, relevant, and empowering, adding that academic institutions must be intentional in preparing students – particularly young women for economic independence.

The minister set out the context of her presentation by referencing some statistics, which, according to her, do not do justice to the immense potential that the country holds.

The statement reads in part: “It is an honor and a privilege to stand before this distinguished gathering as a Special Guest Speaker at this year’s Annual Academic Summit of the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Abuja.

“Today’s event holds a deep personal significance for me – not only because it addresses a critical national and global issue but also because it brings me back to the very institution that shaped my academic and professional journey.

“Nigeria is one of the main source, transit, and destination countries for human trafficking in Africa. According to the Global Slavery Index (2023), Nigeria ranks among the top 10 countries with the highest number of trafficked persons.

“An estimated 1.4 million Nigerians are victims of modern slavery, with women and girls making up the majority.

Over 60% of Nigerians attempting to migrate irregularly are women and girls, many of whom are trafficked for forced labor or sexual exploitation.

“Reports indicate that over 50,000 Nigerian women are trapped in forced prostitution across Europe, particularly in Italy and Spain.

“The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that more than 80% of Nigerian women who arrive in Europe through irregular routes are potential trafficking victims.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reports that Nigeria accounts for nearly 50% of all human trafficking cases in West Africa.

“These figures underscore the urgent need for policy, awareness, and systemic interventions to combat the menace of human trafficking and illegal migration.

“Illegal migration and trafficking do not happen in a vacuum. Several factors contribute to the vulnerabilities of Nigerian girls, including Poverty and Economic Hardship, Lack of Education and Skills, Cultural and Gender Norms, and Weak Law Enforcement, amongst others.”

The minister encouraged financial literacy programs to help students understand money, investment, and self-reliance, and career and Migration Counseling Centers to equip students with legal migration options and professional guidance.

“Community Engagement and Advocacy Training to raise awareness and educate young girls about the dangers of trafficking, among others.

She further stated that as the Minister of Women Affairs, she is committed to advancing initiatives that promote education, skills development, and economic empowerment to prevent vulnerable girls from falling into the hands of traffickers.

“The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs has developed a Strategic Roadmap in line with the Presidential Mandate of our Leader, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, under which we are implementing key policy-driven interventions to address these challenges. We are working round the clock to strengthen our Legal Frameworks.

“We are working with lawmakers to review and enhance protection laws for women and children, to close existing loopholes. I recently inaugurated a Committee to review the Child Rights Act of 2003.”

The minister concluded that the fight against illegal migration and girl-child trafficking is a fight for the soul of the nation. “If we fail to act decisively, we risk losing an entire generation of young women to exploitation, violence, and despair.”

The highpoint of the event was when the minister handed over a brand new tablet device to a student, Miss Judith Obodoagu, who is also a fashion designer to advance her entrepreneurial skills.

Earlier the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi, the convener, Professor Mutiullah Olasupo, former Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, and others set the tone and encouraged the students to face their studies and focus on a bright future that awaits them.