IGP Egbetokun Represents Wapcco At Eapcco Annual General Meeting In Kigali

January 29, 2025
The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun is in Kigali, Rwanda, for the Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization Annual General Meeting.

A statement by the force notes that The event brought together police chiefs, law enforcement officials, and global security experts to discuss strategies for countering terrorism, transnational organized crime, and other emerging security threats.

The statement adds that IGP Egbetokun will engage with his counterparts from various nations to discuss intelligence sharing, public safety strategies, and innovative policing methods. His participation highlights Nigeria’s efforts in strengthening cross-border collaboration and adopting best practices in law enforcement.

As part of his agenda, the IGP will showcase Nigeria’s advancements in policing through intelligence-driven operations, capacity-building programs, and community-oriented security initiatives.

