House Reacts to Allegations of Extortion by Lawmakers

The House of Representatives has described as baseless and unfounded, allegations that some lawmakers in the National Assembly are demanding bribes from Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities to approve their 2025 budget allocations.

House Spokesman, Akin Rotimi says the allegations contained in an online medium are coming at a time when some heads of federal tertiary institutions have failed to appear before the House for Budget Defence Sessions, despite their constitutional obligation to do so.

The House Spokesman notes that while recent oversight visits by the House Committee on University Education revealed poor governance practices in some institutions, certain individuals have resorted to blackmail of parliament ahead of the outcome of ongoing investigation.

Rotimi states that the 10th House of Representatives is firmly committed to transparency, accountability, and the highest ethical standards in all its legislative activities.

The House challenges anyone with credible evidence of misconduct to present it to the appropriate authorities, including the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges or anti-corruption agencies for independent investigations.