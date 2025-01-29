Press Release

Ecowas Confirms Exit Of 3 Sahel States

January 29, 2025
The Economic Community of West African STATES, ECOWAS has officially confirmed the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali, and the Republic of Niger from the regional bloc, effective Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

A statement released by the ECOWAS Commission noted that despite their exit, the three nations will retain certain privileges.

The statement indicates that national passports and identity cards bearing the ECOWAS logo held by the citizens of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali, and the Republic of Niger will be recognized until further notice.

The regional bloc will also continue to treat goods and services coming from the three countries in accordance with the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) and investment policy.

Citizens of the three affected countries will also continue to enjoy the right to visa-free movement, residence, and establishment in accordance with ECOWAS protocols until further notice.

ECOWAS expects the three countries to provide full support and cooperation to officials in the course of their assignments for the Community. .

