News

Sultan on New Moon of Sha’aban

January 28, 2025
0 26 Less than a minute

Muslim Ummah have been urged to start looking for the new Moon of Sha’aban 1446 AH on Wednesday 29th January, 2025.

This is in a statement signed by Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of the Sultanate Council, Sokoto and Wazirin Sokoto Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu.

It states that, Wednesday 29th January, 2025 which is equivalent to 29th Day of Rajab 1446 AH shall be the Day to look for the new Moon of Sha’aban 1446 AH.

He calls on Muslims to start looking for the new Crescent of Sha’aban 1446 AH on Wednesday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward
communication to the Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubaakar.

January 28, 2025
0 26 Less than a minute

Related Articles

New Chairman For Uniabuja Teaching Hospital

January 24, 2025

Nigeria’s First Lady Celebrates International Day of Education

January 24, 2025

Former FCT Minister Useni is Dead

January 24, 2025

NSCDC Collaborates With CBN To Fight Naria Abuse; Sales and Spray At Parties

January 23, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button