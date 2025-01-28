Sultan on New Moon of Sha’aban

Muslim Ummah have been urged to start looking for the new Moon of Sha’aban 1446 AH on Wednesday 29th January, 2025.

This is in a statement signed by Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of the Sultanate Council, Sokoto and Wazirin Sokoto Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu.

It states that, Wednesday 29th January, 2025 which is equivalent to 29th Day of Rajab 1446 AH shall be the Day to look for the new Moon of Sha’aban 1446 AH.

He calls on Muslims to start looking for the new Crescent of Sha’aban 1446 AH on Wednesday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward

communication to the Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubaakar.