WORLD BANK SUPPORTS NIGERIA FOOD SECURITY PROJECT

The World Bank has agreed to collaborate with the Nigerian Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to enhance farmers’ productivity in the country.

During discussions in Abuja, the Country Director of the World Bank, Dr. Ndiame Diop, assured the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, of the Bank’s support.

Key topics addressed included Nigeria’s agricultural crop production deficit, which is estimated at 10 to 11 million metric tonnes annually, in contrast to the required 23 million tonnes.

The World Bank emphasized the necessity of adopting hybrid seeds, expanding greenhouse programs, and improving governance structures to enhance productivity.

Minister Abubakar Kyari highlighted the importance of establishing a farmer registry for targeted support and aligning the World Bank’s initiatives with existing programs, such as the Special Agro-Processing Zones (SAPZ).

Action points from the meeting included engaging with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and other UN agencies, improving donor coordination, and strengthening the frameworks for seed and fertilizer subsidies.

The Ministry is committed to collaborating with partners to ensure food security and sustainable agricultural growth in Nigeria.