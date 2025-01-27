News

FCSC Recruitment Updates

January 27, 2025
The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) is receiving applications for various vacancies in the Federal Civil Service.

The vacancy announcement is published on the Commission’s website: fedcivilservice.gov.ng on Monday 27th January 2025.

Eligible applicants are to apply for only one position via the application link: recruitment.fedcivilservice.gov.ng.

Applicants who are physically challenged should state the nature of their disability.

Applicants are to upload the following documents as applicable:
i. Curriculum Vitae
ii. Ph.D/Master’s Degree Certificate
iii. Degree/HND/NCE Certificate
iv. WAEC/NECO/NABTEB Certificate
v. Primary School Certificate
vi. NYSC discharge/exemption/exclusion certificate
vii. Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age
viii. Local Government Identification
ix. Recent Passport photograph
All applications are to be submitted on or before Monday, 10th March, 2025.

Signed
Taiwo Hassan
Head (Press & Public Relations)

January 27, 2025
