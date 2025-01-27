FCSC Recruitment Updates

The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) is receiving applications for various vacancies in the Federal Civil Service.

The vacancy announcement is published on the Commission’s website: fedcivilservice.gov.ng on Monday 27th January 2025.

Eligible applicants are to apply for only one position via the application link: recruitment.fedcivilservice.gov.ng.

Applicants who are physically challenged should state the nature of their disability.

Applicants are to upload the following documents as applicable:

i. Curriculum Vitae

ii. Ph.D/Master’s Degree Certificate

iii. Degree/HND/NCE Certificate

iv. WAEC/NECO/NABTEB Certificate

v. Primary School Certificate

vi. NYSC discharge/exemption/exclusion certificate

vii. Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age

viii. Local Government Identification

ix. Recent Passport photograph

All applications are to be submitted on or before Monday, 10th March, 2025.

Signed

Taiwo Hassan

Head (Press & Public Relations)