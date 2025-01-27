FCSC Recruitment Updates
The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) is receiving applications for various vacancies in the Federal Civil Service.
The vacancy announcement is published on the Commission’s website: fedcivilservice.gov.ng on Monday 27th January 2025.
Eligible applicants are to apply for only one position via the application link: recruitment.fedcivilservice.gov.ng.
Applicants who are physically challenged should state the nature of their disability.
Applicants are to upload the following documents as applicable:
i. Curriculum Vitae
ii. Ph.D/Master’s Degree Certificate
iii. Degree/HND/NCE Certificate
iv. WAEC/NECO/NABTEB Certificate
v. Primary School Certificate
vi. NYSC discharge/exemption/exclusion certificate
vii. Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age
viii. Local Government Identification
ix. Recent Passport photograph
All applications are to be submitted on or before Monday, 10th March, 2025.
Signed
Taiwo Hassan
Head (Press & Public Relations)