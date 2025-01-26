Sokoto Government to commence payment of 70,000 Naira Minimum Wage

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has approved commencement of payment of 70,000 Naira new minimum wage to the State Workers on Monday 27th January, 2025.

The payment of the new minimum wage that will cover the State Civil Servants, Local Government and Local Education Authority Staff across the State is in compliance with the new National minimum wage as approved by the Federal Government as well as fulfillment of the promise made by the Governor to that effect.

The Governor who vows to sustain prompt payment of salaries from the 19th to 22nd of every Month says, his Administration will continue to remain Workers friendly.

He urged the Civil Servants in the State to reciprocate the gesture by being alive to their responsibilities.