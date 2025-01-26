Humanitarian Minister Mourns Victims of Enough Tanker Explosion

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, is saddened by the news of the fuel tanker explosion that occurred on Saturday 25th January 2025, in Ugwu Oyeama LGA of Enugu State.

In a statement by the Director Information and Public Relations Iliya Rhoda Ishaku, the Minister commiserates with the families of those that lost their lives and those injured.

He commended the security agencies, FRSC, SEMA and other relevant authorities that took proactive measures at the scene of the tragic accident.

The Minister stressed the need to embark on intensive sensitization campaigns to create awareness on the dangers of scooping of petroleum products by the public at the scene of tanker accident, also, the need for prompt emergency response by relevant Agencies as well as adherence to road safety measures by drivers.

He prays for the repose of the souls of the departed and speedy recovery for the injured.