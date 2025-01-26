HCSF @ UNDP Global Centre for Technology Singapore

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to global public service excellence.

HCSF stated this during visit OF Nigerian delegation to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Global Centre for Technology, Innovation, and Sustainable Development in Singapore.Eno Olotu. Walson-Jack highlighted the importance of collaboration in advancing public service development in Nigeria which underscored the eagerness to learn from Singapore’s exemplary civil service, renowned worldwide for its efficiency, transparency, and innovation.

Walson-Jack acknowledged Singapore’s achievements in public sector transformation, noting that the Nigerian delegation is interested and eager to draw inspiration and insights from Singapore’s successes to drive impactful changes in Nigeria’s Civil Service.

The Head of the Civil Service also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the UNDP in Nigeria for organising the visit. She commended the Global Centre for Technology, Innovation, and Sustainable Development in Singapore. (formerly Global Centre for Public Service Excellence,) a key partner in this collaboration, for its warm reception and outstanding hospitality

.

The delegation’s visit reflects Nigeria’s commitment to implementing reforms and building partnerships to enhance the effectiveness of its public service. The collaboration is expected to pave the way for transformative advancements in training, policy implementation, and service delivery, promising a brighter and more efficient future for Nigeria’s Civil Service.

The Nigerian delegation, comprising 20 Heads of State Civil Services, is the first batch in the first phase of a two-part initiative.