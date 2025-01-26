Governor Ododo Restates Commitment to Welfare of Orphans, flags off GOOS-Care Initiative

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the welfare and education of orphaned students in the state.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the Governor Ododo Orphan Students Care (GOOS-Care) initiative, organized by the Kogi State Forum of Local Government Special Assistants in Lokoja, the governor emphasized his stance that no child in the state should feel abandoned or forgotten as a result of death or financial condition of their parents or guardians.

“You are not orphans as far as we have God Almighty,” the governor said, urging the benefiting students to believe in themselves and avoid tendencies to succumb to emotional setbacks.

Governor Ododo who commended the Forum of Local Government Special Assistants for their proactive efforts, described the initiative as a testament to the success of his administration’s policy to take governance to the grassroots.

“What you are doing here today shows we never made any mistake in our decisions because this government is for the people,” he stated.

The Governor emphasized that his administration is focused on collective responsibility in governance, stressing that leaders should prioritize service to the people at all times.

Speaking further, Governor Ododo assured the forum of LSAs of his administration’s commitment to addressing issues related to outstanding appointments within the ranks of grassroots supporters of the government.

He enjoined members of the forum and benefiting students to remain steadfast, emphasizing that their efforts today would shape a brighter tomorrow.

“What we are doing now may not be fully appreciated today, but its value will be evident in the future,” he said.

Also speaking, the Auditor General for Local Government in Kogi State, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege lauded the efforts of the forum in bridging the gap between the government and the people at the grassroots.

He charged the beneficiaries to take the advantage of the programme and make use of the resources provided for them wisely, stressing the need to sustain the programme in order to enhance education and grassroots engagement, describing the initiative as critical tools for fostering collective progress and lasting impact in the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of the forum Jafar Kamarudeen, who expressed profound gratitude to Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, for his visionary leadership and commitment to uplifting lives, assuring that the programme would be sustained to benefit orphans in the state.

Ismaila Isah

Special Adviser on Media to the Governor