Association of the Resident Doctors call off strike

The Association of Resident Doctors FCTA has suspended it’s 3 day warning strike



A Statement by the President Association of Resident Doctors FCTA , Dr George Ebong states that the Honorable Minister intervened,approved, and ordered for the immediate payment of the 6 months arrears of the salaries owed to doctors and other health workers.

The Medical Residency Training Funds (2024) that was owed., Approval of the immediate payment of the accoutrement allowance that was owed.

Approval of the Medical Residency bonding to 2 years.

as well as approval of the immediate employment of doctors and allied health workers to cushion the severe shortage of manpower.

Others include the approval and immediate payment of locum doctors and other health workers that were owed.

With this timely intervention by the Honorable Minister, every resident doctor is expected to resume at his/her duty post on Sunday at 8

The association pleads with the Honorable Minister to put a mechanism in place to avoid a repeat of the anomaly adding that as stakeholders in the Renewed Hope Agenda, the association strongly believes in the capacity of the Minister to turn the health sector of FCTA into a reference point for others to follow.