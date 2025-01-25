News

VP Attends Wedding in Maiduguri

January 25, 2025
0 20 Less than a minute

Vice President Kashim Shettima was in Maiduguri to witness the wedding of
Aisha, the Daughter of Member representing Kwanduga, Mafa and Dikwa Federal Constituency, Ibrahim Abuna.

Vice President Kashim Shettima was received at the Nigeria Air force Operations Base in Maiduguri.

The Solemnization was initiated at the Bride’s Father’s Residence as Senator Ali Modu Sherrif Stood in for the Bride While Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum stood in for the Groom Mohammed with prayers offered for the blessing of the marriage.

Mohammed tied the nod with Aisha after the presentation of Five Gold coins as dowry.

January 25, 2025
0 20 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Nigeria Commiserates with Turkiye Over Ski Resort Fire Incident

January 22, 2025

7 Nations Endorse Nigeria’s Bid for UNESCO Media Institute – Information Minister

January 22, 2025

Nigerian Govt Congratulates US President, Donald Trump

January 22, 2025

Governor Ododo is Wooing Investors To Kogi – Media Aide

January 22, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button