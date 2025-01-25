VP Attends Wedding in Maiduguri

Vice President Kashim Shettima was in Maiduguri to witness the wedding of

Aisha, the Daughter of Member representing Kwanduga, Mafa and Dikwa Federal Constituency, Ibrahim Abuna.

Vice President Kashim Shettima was received at the Nigeria Air force Operations Base in Maiduguri.

The Solemnization was initiated at the Bride’s Father’s Residence as Senator Ali Modu Sherrif Stood in for the Bride While Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum stood in for the Groom Mohammed with prayers offered for the blessing of the marriage.

Mohammed tied the nod with Aisha after the presentation of Five Gold coins as dowry.