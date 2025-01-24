Obituary

Tinubu mourns ex-FCT Minister, Jeremiah Useni

January 24, 2025
0 30 1 minute read

President Bola Tinubu joins the government and people of Plateau state in mourning the passing on Thursday of Lieutenant-General Jeremiah Timbut Useni, former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), at 81.

The President extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, military colleagues, and political associates of the former Governor of old Bendel State, Minister of Transport, and Quarter-Master General of the Nigerian Army.

President Tinubu says Useni demonstrated courage and dedication throughout his military career and inspired many young officers to prioritise national interests above personal gain.

The President states that the late Useni also made some difference in politics as deputy national chairman of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District.

The President prays that God Almighty will grant Lieutenant-General Useni’s soul eternal rest and solace for his family.

January 24, 2025
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

Buhari Pays Tribute as Sherif Loses Mother

July 2, 2024

CDS Mourns Ogohi; Says He Was Patriotic to the End

June 30, 2024

VP Leads FG Delegation To Console Police Affairs Minister

June 29, 2024

President Tinubu Condoles With Minister Of State For Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-ibrahim, Over Mother’s Passing

June 28, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button