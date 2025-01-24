Tinubu mourns ex-FCT Minister, Jeremiah Useni

President Bola Tinubu joins the government and people of Plateau state in mourning the passing on Thursday of Lieutenant-General Jeremiah Timbut Useni, former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), at 81.

The President extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, military colleagues, and political associates of the former Governor of old Bendel State, Minister of Transport, and Quarter-Master General of the Nigerian Army.

President Tinubu says Useni demonstrated courage and dedication throughout his military career and inspired many young officers to prioritise national interests above personal gain.

The President states that the late Useni also made some difference in politics as deputy national chairman of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District.

The President prays that God Almighty will grant Lieutenant-General Useni’s soul eternal rest and solace for his family.