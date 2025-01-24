President Tinubu receives new Ambassadors 

President Bola Tinubu has received new envoys from the European Union (EU), republic of Finland and People’s republic of Algeria.

The new envoys respectively, were at the state house to present letters recalling their predecessors and their letters of credence to the president.

Mr Gautier Mignot Is the new EU ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Sanna Selin is representing Finland while the people’s republic of Algeria sent Mr Hocine Mezoued as its new envoy in Nigeria.

Minister of state for foreign affairs, Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu says going by the dynamics on the global stage, Nigeria is assessing its relations with the EU for the purpose of exploring new areas of collaboration.