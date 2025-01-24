Nigeria’s First Lady Celebrates International Day of Education

In furtherance of the transformative power of education, Nigeria remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, has access to quality education.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu gave this assurance in her massage, marking this year’s International Day of Education.

While noting with pride the recent strides made in the country’s education sector, the First Lady however advocates sustained investment in the future by empowering our children to rise above the challenges they face and build a better tomorrow.

Reflecting on the theme for the celebration, “AI and Education: Human Agency in an Automated World”, the First Lady says it is timely, as AI has become an integral part of educational systems globally, holding the potential to enhance learning.

Her message however calls attention to the important questions about the balance between technology and human decision-making, noting that AI can serve as a tool for empowerment, fostering critical thinking, creativity, and emotional intelligence, rather than replacing the irreplaceable human touch in education.

She calls on educators and other policymakers to advocate for inclusive educational curriculum that will integrate AI literacy with core values and human compassion.