New Chairman For Uniabuja Teaching Hospital

January 24, 2025
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Dr Ikye Orikpo from Delta State as the new chairman of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

Orikpo joins the new board chairpersons announced earlier today.

The Presidency also wishes to clarify a few things about the list of Board chairmen announced today.

Hon. Duro Meseko from Kogi state is the chairman of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute. What appears to be a duplication has been corrected.

Also, Hon Yahaya Bello Wurno from Sokoto, not Ambassador Wurno, is the Chairman of Sokoto-Rima River Basin Development Authority.

The mix up is regretted.

Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
January 24, 2025

January 24, 2025
