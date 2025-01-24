Former FCT Minister Useni is Dead

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, deeply regrets to announce to the citizens of Plateau State and all patriotic Nigerians, the passing of the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lt. General Jeremiah Timbut Useni.

The distinguished elder statesman passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at the age of 82, following a protracted illness.

In a statement in Jos, Governor Mutfwang described the passing of General Useni as a tremendous loss not only to his immediate family but also to the Nigerian Armed Forces, Plateau State, and the entire nation.

The Governor highlighted General Useni’s exemplary leadership and steadfast commitment to service, which left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s security and political landscape. He noted that General Useni’s tireless efforts to promote peace and security, especially in Northern Nigeria and Plateau State, will forever be remembered.

Governor Mutfwang recounted the illustrious career of the late General, who served Nigeria with distinction in various capacities, including as Minister of Transport, Quarter-Master General of the Nigerian Army, and Minister of the FCT.

After retiring from the military, General Useni transitioned into politics, where he continued his service to the nation. He served as Deputy Chairman of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and was elected Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District in 2015 under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Governor commended General Useni’s life of selfless service, noting his profound contributions to the military, politics, and his community. He emphasized that the General’s legacy of compassion, kindness, generosity, and dedication to the well-being of others will endure in the lives of those he impacted.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the peace-loving people of Plateau State, I extend my deepest sympathies to the President, the Nigerian Armed Forces, the immediate family, and all those mourning the loss of this distinguished elder statesman,” Governor Mutfwang said.

He prayed that God grants the family, Plateau State, and the nation the strength and fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. He also asked for God’s divine presence to comfort and provide solace in the days ahead.

Gyang Bere

Director of Press and Public Affairs to His Excellency, Governor of Plateau State

January 23, 2025