Prospective NYSC Member Loses Life in An Auto Crash

An unidentified prospective Corps member has died, and 11 others injured after a passenger bus rammed into a tipper truck parked along Amenu community in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

It was gathered that the 14-seater bus belonging to a major transport company in Enugu State was en route to the NYSC Orientation camp, Old MacGregor college Afikpo, on Wednesday when the bus rammed into a truck, resulting in the instant death of a yet to be identified female passenger suspected to be a prospective member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

A passenger manifest found at the accident scene indicated that 12 of the 14 occupants of the bus were prospective Corps members for the 2024 Batch C, Stream 11, who boarded in Enugu on Wednesday and were heading to the NYSC Orientation camp in Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State to commence the compulsory three weeks orientation course.

An eye witness report disclosed that some military personnel in an emergency rescue operation evacuated the body of the dead passenger, while the injured were rushed to David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS) in Uburu, for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, Foluke Oladeinde confirmed that the accident affected some prospective Corps members, but yet to give the exact number of casualties and those injured.

She however disclosed that after investigations, families of the affected prospective corps members will be contacted.