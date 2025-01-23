Police Graduate 10,000 New Recruit Constables Nationwide

The Nigeria Police Force is set to graduate 10,000 recruit constables from various training institutions across the country.

A statement by the force notes that The recruits have undergone comprehensive physical, intellectual, and ethical training to prepare them for the complex security landscape, equipping them to uphold the rule of law while addressing Nigeria’s diverse security challenges.

The force expressed confidence in the professionalism, integrity, and commitment of the new officers to their duties. Upon graduation, the constables will be deployed to state commands nationwide to support local policing efforts, enhance crime response, and improve public safety. Their deployment is expected to strengthen community-police relations and boost the Force’s capacity to maintain law and order across the nation.