NSCDC Collaborates With CBN To Fight Naria Abuse; Sales and Spray At Parties

The State Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Ebonyi State Command, Francis Chika Nwadi, has pledged to partner the Central Bank of Nigeria to come against the current wave of abuse of the national currency.

Commandant Nnadi made the commitment when he took officers of the corps on a courtesy Visit to the management of the Abakaliki branch of the country’s apex Bank, CBN. He remarked that the rate of the abuse is rampant, especially by those who sell and spray them at parties.

The commandant asserted that his visit was predicated on the need to strengthen ties with the apex bank in the areas of mutual cooperation, more so, when the NSCDC was saddled with the mandate of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure protection of which CBN was one.

In his response, the Ebonyi State Branch Controller of CBN, Daniel Ogboogu Amechi thanked the commandant for the visit, pointing out that the apex bank has fulfilled its mandate by churning out the law against currency abuse and that the security agencies were free to embark on its enforcement.

Mr Ogboogu stated that the director of currency in CBN headquarters is on top of the situation concerning the complaint about ATM tarrif rate by commercial banks with the assurance that it will be taken care of.

He recalled with gratitude the role played by NSCDC personnel during the naira redesign imbroglio across the country, which underscores the need for mutual understanding of the operations of the two agencies and work towards continued collaborative synergy.