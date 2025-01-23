Nigeria, Global Leaders Target $29trn African Economy By 2050

Vice President Kashim Shettima joins other world leaders to push for the full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area with a target to boost Africa’s economy to twenty nine trillion dollars by 2050.

Shettima and the global leaders declared their nations’ positions during a forum of Friends of AfCFTA on the sidelines of the ongoing 2025 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

State House Correspondent Abdurrahman Jibrila Reports.