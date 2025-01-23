News

Naf Airstrikes Neutralize Scores Of Bandits Hibernating At Alawa Forest In Shiroro Lga Of Niger State

January 23, 2025
The Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA has recorded another significant achievement in its counter-terrorism campaign, neutralising scores of bandits and dismantling their logistics base at Alawa Forest in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

A statement by Director Public Relations and Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa indicates that This was based on credible intelligence and follow-up confirmatory aerial surveillance efforts which indicated an influx of armed terrorists into the forest.

These criminals were linked to widespread violence, including two Improvised Explosive Device attacks on 19 December 2024 in Bassa, Shiroro LGA, which claimed several innocent lives.

To this end, The Nigerian Airforce dispatched a formation of fighter aircraft to execute air interdiction missions in the area. Upon arrival, the jets swiftly engaged the identified targets with precision strikes, neutralising numerous armed fighters and destroying their logistics base, as confirmed by multiple secondary explosions.

The NAF, in close coordination with ground forces, remains resolute in its commitment to maintaining operational dominance across the region. Sustained efforts are underway to eliminate all criminal elements from Alawa Forest and surrounding areas, ensuring lasting peace and security for communities in Niger State and beyond.

