Nigerian Govt Congratulates US President, Donald Trump

Federal Republic of Nigeria congratulates President Donald Trump following his successful inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America.

A statement by the Ministry of. Foreign Affairs states that Nigeria and the United States have enjoyed cooperation in diverse areas of mutual interest, especially in promoting good governance, sustainable development, and the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

Therefore, Nigeria looks forward to further strengthen her historic, strong, and vibrant strategic partnership for the mutual benefit of the two counties.