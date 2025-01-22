News

Nigerian Govt Congratulates US President, Donald Trump

January 22, 2025
0 62 Less than a minute

Federal Republic of Nigeria congratulates President Donald Trump following his successful inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America.

A statement by the Ministry of. Foreign Affairs states that Nigeria and the United States have enjoyed cooperation in diverse areas of mutual interest, especially in promoting good governance, sustainable development, and the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

Therefore, Nigeria looks forward to further strengthen her historic, strong, and vibrant strategic partnership for the mutual benefit of the two counties.

January 22, 2025
0 62 Less than a minute

Related Articles

In London, Women Affairs Minister Urges Commitments In Building Future Where African Child Can Thrive

January 22, 2025

EFCC Arraigns Ex AMCON MD, Ahmed Kuru, Four Others in Lagos

January 22, 2025

Suleja Tanker Explosion Update

January 21, 2025

Governor Nwifuru Backs Community Policing, Assures Robust Security Network

January 21, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button