Nigeria Commiserates with Turkiye Over Ski Resort Fire Incident

January 22, 2025
Nigeria has commiserated with the Government and people of the Republic of Turkiye over the unfortunate fire incident at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Kartalkaya Ski Resort.

The fire, which claimed the lives of 66 persons and injured over 50 others in Bolu Province in Northwestern Turkiye, was reported to have started in the early hours of Tuesday 21st January 2025.

The Federal Government of Nigeria, in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Acting Spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, sympathized with the Government of the Republic of Turkiye and the families of the victims of the fire incident, and also prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured.

