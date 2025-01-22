Governor Ododo is Wooing Investors To Kogi – Media Aide

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo has been making efforts to woo investors to develop the solid mineral resources in the State.

Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Hon. Ismaila Isah made this known on Monday while speaking on a Radio Interview Programme on Classic FM 94.3 Abuja as part of Media Engagements ahead of the first one year in office of the Governor.

Hon. Ismaila noted that the Governor, who is the State’s Chief Marketing Officer is working hard to engage relevant Federal Agencies and the International Community as well as investors in the private sector for collaboration that will ensure that the resources of Kogi are used for the development of the State.

According to him, the Governor has been reaching out to illustrious sons and daughters of the state on the need to invest in Kogi state, pointing out that the discussions are already yielding positive results.

He maintained that with efforts of Governor Ododo, the establishment of an Industrial Park with the status of Free Trade Zone in the State is already in the pipeline, Kogi State International Airport has been approved by the Federal Government, MoU has been signed with NEXIM Bank for development of processing facilities for agricultural products for export of and local industries among others.

The Governor’s Spokesman said prices of food items are now crashing in the state compared to the past, explaining that crop processing facilities have been provided as the government has been encouraging farming by buying directly from farmers.

On security of lives and property, the Special Adviser noted that a lot has been invested in the security sector which has produced positive results.

He stated that apart from the purchase of gadgets as well as hundreds of vehicles and motorcycles for hunters, vigilantes and conventional security agencies , the government is also in constant touch with neighbouring states in a bid to take the fight against crimes and criminality to hideouts of criminals in and around the state.

Hon. Isah reaffirmed that Governor Ododo meant well for the Education Sector, hence the release of over N600 million for the payment of WAEC fees, restructuring of the Bursary Programme for indigent students in tertiary institutions, free education from primary to secondary schools in public schools just to mention but a few.

He added that one unique achievement of the present administration in the state is the completion of projects inherited from the immediate past administration of former Governor Yahaya Bello as it is a deliberate effort to avoid the scourge of project abandonment in the state.

Such projects according to him are the 9 kilometer GYB Junction-Zango-Zone 8 round about road and 5.5 kilometer Crusher-Zone 8 round about road which has been completed and awaiting commissioning.