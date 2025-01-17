Updated PDP accepts Rivers court judgment nullifying 2024 congresses

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has accepted the judgment of the Rivers State High Court nullifying its 2024 congresses in the state.

The court, in Suit No. PHC/2301/CS/2024, delivered its verdict on Monday, January 13, 2025, invalidating the ward, local government, and state congresses held on July 27, August 10, and August 31, 2024, respectively.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba in a statement issued in Abuja in response, announced NWC’s recognition of Nname Robinson Ewor as the new leader of the Rivers State Executive Committee, tasked with steering the affairs of the party in line with the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

It lauded the court’s decision as a testament to the PDP’s commitment to transparency, internal democracy, and adherence to the rule of law.

It, however, urged party members, leaders, and stakeholders in Rivers State to rally behind the Ewor-led leadership to foster unity and progress.

The court ruling arose from a suit filed by Edwin Woko, Love Otuonye, and two other PDP members, challenging the validity of the congresses.

The deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP Ibrahim Abdullahi however countered the statement, denying that it wasn’t the position of the NWC.

He emphasized that the party’s national working committee has not sat since September 2024.