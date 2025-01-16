News

Servicom Honours NPF As Most Improved Service Delivery Among Parastatals In Nigeria

January 16, 2025
0 8 Less than a minute

In a remarkable milestone for public service delivery, the Nigeria Police Force has been honored as the Most Improved Parastatal SERVICOM Unit in Nigeria. This recognition celebrates the NPF’s unwavering commitment to improving service delivery, transparency, and accountability to the Nigerian public. Inspector general of police Kayode Egbetokun says the journey to this achievement began with a clear vision under the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration, which prioritizes enhanced internal security and citizen engagement. The Honour serves as a platform to emphasize the importance of collaboration between security agencies and the public. Stakeholders lauded the NPF’s achievements and continued improvements over the years.

January 16, 2025
0 8 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Women Affairs Minister Condemns Tattara Community Attack, Condoles With Victim’s Families

January 15, 2025

President Tinubu Approves Appointment of DSS Deputy Director General

January 15, 2025

Tinubu Says Global Collaboration is key to Sustainable Development

January 15, 2025

Nigeria’s First Lady Senator Remi Tinubu Vists, Condoles Governor Umar Namadi Over Mother, Son’s Death.

January 12, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button