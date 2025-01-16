Servicom Honours NPF As Most Improved Service Delivery Among Parastatals In Nigeria

In a remarkable milestone for public service delivery, the Nigeria Police Force has been honored as the Most Improved Parastatal SERVICOM Unit in Nigeria. This recognition celebrates the NPF’s unwavering commitment to improving service delivery, transparency, and accountability to the Nigerian public. Inspector general of police Kayode Egbetokun says the journey to this achievement began with a clear vision under the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration, which prioritizes enhanced internal security and citizen engagement. The Honour serves as a platform to emphasize the importance of collaboration between security agencies and the public. Stakeholders lauded the NPF’s achievements and continued improvements over the years.

