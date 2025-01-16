Governor Abiodun Describes death of Late Lawmaker, Adewunmi Onanuga As Devastating

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun is sympathizing with the family of the late member of the House of Representatives representing Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomiu Onanuga, popularly known as Ijaya.

In a condolence message, Governor Abiodun described the passing of the late lawmaker as devastating and shocking, noting that her death is a monumental loss to Ogun State in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

The governor eulogized the deceased as a fearless leader, a loyal party member, and a great mobilizer who contributed immensely to the advancement of women and the general well-being of her constituents until her death.

He prayed for the repose of her soul and for strength for the family she left behind to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Right Honourable Onanuga, who until her death served as the Deputy Chief Whip in the Green Chamber, reportedly died early Wednesday morning after a brief illness.