8th African Nations Championship Draws: Nigeria In “Group D’

The 2018 silver-medallists Nigeria will be up against Senegal, Sudan and the Republic of Congo in group D of the 8th African Nations Championship, which has now been moved to August 2025, but with Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda still to jointly host. At the draw held inside the famous Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi joint-hosts Kenya head group A that also includes Morocco, Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia. Kenya and 2018 winners Morocco will clash in the opening match of the tournament. Tanzania, another joint-hosts, heads group B, and will confront Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Central African Republic – conquerors of Cameroon. All five will fight for two slots in the knockout rounds. Uganda, the third joint-hosts, will battle Niger Republic, Guinea and two wild card holders to be determined by the Confederation of African Football, in group C. GROUP A: Kenya, Morocco, Angola, DR Congo, Zambia GROUP B: Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic GROUP C: Uganda, Niger Republic, Guinea, Wild Card 2, Wild Card 1 GROUP D: Senegal, Congo Brazzaville, Sudan, Nigeria

Share this: Facebook

X

