PSC Approves Disciplinary Actions on 29 Police Cases, Promotes Several Others

The Police Service Commission has taken decisive actions on 29 disciplinary cases involving senior police officers, approving the dismissal and prosecution of two Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) for misconduct, corruption, and acts unbecoming of public officers.

A statement by the commission indicates that Six other officers faced rank reductions, including two Superintendents who were demoted to Deputy Superintendents and three Assistant Superintendents demoted to Inspectors.

Additionally, ten senior officers received severe reprimands for offenses such as unauthorized disclosure of official secrets and dishonesty, while nine others were reprimanded.

The statement adds that One Deputy Commissioner of Police was exonerated, and an Assistant Superintendent received a warning letter.

Meanwhile, the commission also approved significant promotions, elevating 11 Commissioners of Police to Assistant Inspectors General and promoting 16 Deputy Commissioners to Commissioners, among other advancements affecting over 2,000 officers nationwide.

Chairman of the commission, retired DIG Hashimu Argungu, emphasized the Commission’s commitment to maintaining discipline within the police force and addressing Pending Disciplinary Matters (PDM) promptly to prevent undue stagnation of officers.