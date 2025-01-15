NPF Writes Amnesty International, Demands Apology, Retraction Of False Publication On End Bad Governance Protest

The Nigeria Police Force has demanded an immediate retraction and public apology regarding a publication titled “Bloody August: Nigeria Government’s Violent Crackdown on and Bad Governance Protests” via a letter dated 6th January 2025, formally written to Amnesty International.

The publication in question, which includes numerous unsubstantiated claims, falsely accuses the Nigeria Police of human rights violations, police brutality, and excessive violence during the August 2024 End Bad Governance protests. Upon careful review and investigation, the NPF categorically rejects these baseless allegations, affirming that the claims are entirely false and without foundation.

The NPF emphasizes that during the protests, the Police acted with restraint and professionalism, even at the highest point of provocation and violent attacks, adhering to global best practices and using minimal force where necessary. Evidence, including national media coverage, demonstrates the Police’s efforts to maintain law and order while safeguarding peaceful protesters. Criminal elements attempting to exploit the protests were however arrested and dealt with according to law.

The Nigeria Police Force strongly believes that this misleading publication undermines the trust and confidence it has worked diligently to build with Nigerian citizens and residents. The Force further underscores that such false claims harm the reputation of the organization and demoralize its officers who risk their lives to protect the public.

In light of these falsehoods, the NPF has demanded that Amnesty International issues a formal retraction and public apology within seven days. Failure to comply will prompt the NPF to consider legal actions to protect its reputation.

The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to its duty of safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians, upholding the law, and earning the trust of the people it serves.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI