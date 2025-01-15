Nigeria- Saudi Arabia Sign MoU on Seamless 2025 Hajj Operations

As preparation for the 2025 Hajj exercise gets underway, the Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Saudi Arabia to facilitate seamless Hajj in 2025.

A statement by the Media Aide to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdulkadir Alkasim says Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar facilitated the signing of the MoU but the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman signed for Nigeria while the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdulfattah Mashat, signed on behalf of Saudi Arabia.

Alkasim explains that the MoU will facilitate the smooth conduct of Hajj pilgrimages for Nigerian pilgrims as they outline the responsibilities and expectations of both nations, including accommodation, transportation, and healthcare services, thereby enhancing the overall welfare of Nigerian pilgrims.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Chairman of Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, Senator Aliyu Ikara Bilbis, Jafar Shatiman Borgu, the Consul General of Nigeria in Jeddah, Amb. Muazam Ibrahim Nayaya among other government officials.